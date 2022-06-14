Q Global Advisors LLC Takes $4.09 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.9% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.42.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,609 shares of company stock worth $5,375,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.