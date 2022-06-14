Qtron Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after buying an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,187,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,818 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $5.91 on Tuesday, reaching $295.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,364. The company has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.21.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

