Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ternium by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 415,425 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Ternium by 1,516.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 385,696 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,828,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of TX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,429. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

