Qtron Investments LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $517.04. 24,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.31 and a 200-day moving average of $591.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

