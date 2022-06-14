Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,998,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.31. 163,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

