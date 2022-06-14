Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.71.

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $237.77. 12,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

