Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,575 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,789,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after buying an additional 802,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,261. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

