Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $167.48. The stock had a trading volume of 153,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.20. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

