QUAI DAO Trading Down 38.2% Over Last 7 Days (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $161,272.74 and approximately $114,265.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00428121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00054946 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011431 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

