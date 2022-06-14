QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,033,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $371,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,131. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.37. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

