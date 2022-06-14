Quark (QRK) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. Quark has a total market cap of $981,268.86 and $90,725.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,030,792 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

