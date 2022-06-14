Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of QTRH stock remained flat at $C$2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 96,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,414. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.96 and a 12-month high of C$2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The stock has a market cap of C$229.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

QTRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Quarterhill and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Quarterhill news, Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,417.10. Also, Director Rusty Lewis purchased 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,009.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at C$32,009.25.

About Quarterhill (Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.