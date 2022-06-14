Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 million and a PE ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

