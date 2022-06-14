Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,433 shares during the period. Qurate Retail makes up about 4.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.30% of Qurate Retail worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 585,765 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 148,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

