RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $577,951.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011174 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

