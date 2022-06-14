Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.43 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $80.43 million and $34.51 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00389989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00511119 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 115,048,261 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.