Raydium Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.33 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. Raydium has a total market cap of $79.33 million and $27.65 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00440585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00060036 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011704 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 114,178,072 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

