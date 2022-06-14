Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/26/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $21.00.
- 5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $26.00.
- 5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $24.00.
- 5/25/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $32.00.
- 5/16/2022 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.25.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.