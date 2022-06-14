Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 95.7% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.33. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.