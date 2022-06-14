RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00285076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00064228 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

