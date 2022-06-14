Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI):

6/10/2022 – Rigetti Computing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Rigetti Computing is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Rigetti Computing is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Rigetti Computing had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down 0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 4.32. 752,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.25 and a 52-week high of 12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 6.92.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,528,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

