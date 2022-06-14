Reviewing Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplitude and Manhattan Associates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $167.26 million 5.34 -$74.98 million N/A N/A Manhattan Associates $663.64 million 10.52 $110.47 million $1.85 59.79

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Associates 17.27% 51.60% 23.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amplitude and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 3 6 0 2.67 Manhattan Associates 0 0 5 0 3.00

Amplitude presently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 211.04%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus target price of $184.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.34%. Given Amplitude’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Amplitude on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, it resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves grocery, food and beverage, manufacturing, medical and pharmaceutical, retail, third-party logistics, and wholesale industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

