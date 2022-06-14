RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $790,873.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00446106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011883 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

