Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) SVP Mike Harburn Sells 9,138 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 40,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 786,269 shares in the company, valued at 3,483,171.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down 0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.32. 752,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 6.89. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of 4.25 and a 12 month high of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

