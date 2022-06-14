Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

