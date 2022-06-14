RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE RIV opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

