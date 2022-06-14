RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE RIV opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.