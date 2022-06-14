Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Robert Half International makes up 0.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. 10,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,770. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

