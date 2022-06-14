ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ROCAU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824. ROC Energy Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

