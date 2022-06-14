Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,486 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 3.0% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.