Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,696 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,804,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,991,000 after buying an additional 6,909,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

