Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in AbbVie by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $139.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.