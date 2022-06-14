Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $324,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,553,000 after purchasing an additional 156,987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,816,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $138.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.