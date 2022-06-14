Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $427,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,799,000 after acquiring an additional 282,313 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 50,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

