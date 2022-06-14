Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $470,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

