Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 615 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Amazon.com by 99.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

