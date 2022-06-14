Royale Finance (ROYA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,091.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $201,447.56 and approximately $2,091.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.07 or 0.00437612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

