Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,329,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.12. 104,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,535,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

