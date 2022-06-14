Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SANM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 604,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.