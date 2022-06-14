SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 215,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after buying an additional 83,721 shares in the last quarter.

SAP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.37. 1,629,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,034. SAP has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average of $116.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

