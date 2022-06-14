Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SAPIF opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

