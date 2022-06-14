Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SAPIF opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Saputo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

