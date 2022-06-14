Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Saputo from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.11.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$26.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 107.58%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

