Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,323.54.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,127.85 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,369.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2,628.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

