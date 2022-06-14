Scholtz & Company LLC Buys 197 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in Salesforce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 23,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Salesforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 44,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Salesforce by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,019,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,986,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average of $209.58. The company has a market capitalization of $165.20 billion, a PE ratio of 161.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $92,020.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,329,398. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

