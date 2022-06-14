Scholtz & Company LLC Buys 7,685 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,615,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

