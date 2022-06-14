Scholtz & Company LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 232,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 124,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,003,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 135,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 92,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

V stock opened at $192.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $365.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

