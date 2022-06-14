Scholtz & Company LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,045. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.