Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $447.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $442.53 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $484.53 and its 200 day moving average is $567.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

