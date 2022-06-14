Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $276.50 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.53.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

