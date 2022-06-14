Scholtz & Company LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 351.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 187,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 124,180 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,099,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $499,797,000 after buying an additional 123,076 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $156.47 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $391.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.49 and its 200-day moving average is $239.63.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

