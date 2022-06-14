Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,659 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. 1,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,677. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.61 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

